Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 7,470 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 1.0%

GSL opened at $27.83 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $986.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 53.31%. The firm had revenue of $190.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

