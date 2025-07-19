OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of OFG Bancorp worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after buying an additional 89,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 634,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.75. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

