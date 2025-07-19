Nwam LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.83 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

