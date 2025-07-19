Foundry Partners LLC Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,097 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.