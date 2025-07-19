Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of International Bancshares worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 183.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. International Bancshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

