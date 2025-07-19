Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 84,935 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 17,785.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after buying an additional 426,949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

