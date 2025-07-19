Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,029 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.