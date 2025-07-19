Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Strong-Buy

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

