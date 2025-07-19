Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Belden worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

