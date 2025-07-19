UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,229 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,469,000 after buying an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,200,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 703,491 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.34 on Friday. UGI Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

