BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $735.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.54.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $542.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00, a PEG ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.97 and a 200-day moving average of $632.33. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,336,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

