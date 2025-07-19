Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 408.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $55,813.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,030.65. This represents a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Independent Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

