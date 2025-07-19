Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Price

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $703.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acushnet by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

