Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Domo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

Domo Price Performance

Shares of Domo stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Domo has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,843.28. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Domo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Domo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 617,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.