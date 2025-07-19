iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $67.34.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

