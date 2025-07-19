Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.35% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $101.08 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $101.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

