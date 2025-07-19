First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.0% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 2.63% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $636.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11,059.81 and a beta of 0.12. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

