Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Lifted by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 151.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Copart by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in Copart by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 52.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.