McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Increased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17,943.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

