Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 21,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.92 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.