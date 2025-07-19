Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 64,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $91.19 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

