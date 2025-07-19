Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

