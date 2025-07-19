Nwam LLC Sells 27,168 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,001,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
