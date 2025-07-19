Nwam LLC Sells 27,168 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,001,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.