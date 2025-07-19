Nwam LLC Sells 122,009 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,009 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.