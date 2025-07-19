iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.