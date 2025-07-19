Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

