Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $88.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.