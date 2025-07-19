Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,413 shares of company stock worth $172,987,751. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,597.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,471.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,383.87. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,607.31.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.