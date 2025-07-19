Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

