Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

