Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,821 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after acquiring an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after acquiring an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,211,000 after purchasing an additional 66,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $288.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

