Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,184,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,220.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 292,506 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,837,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 126,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.