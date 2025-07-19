Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,184,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,220.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 292,506 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,837,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 126,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
