Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,165 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $209.45 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.21 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

