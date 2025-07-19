Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $309.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $311.13.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

