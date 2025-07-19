Foundry Partners LLC Has $23.20 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.54.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $808.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $736.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

