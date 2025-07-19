Reviewing PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) & SAP (NYSE:SAP)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) and SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC and SAP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $2.30 billion 10.42 $376.33 million $3.64 54.84 SAP $36.99 billion 10.17 $3.38 billion $5.22 58.65

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than PTC. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 18.77% 15.35% 7.97% SAP 16.33% 13.66% 8.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PTC and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 5 8 0 2.62 SAP 0 0 10 1 3.09

PTC currently has a consensus price target of $192.92, suggesting a potential downside of 3.35%. SAP has a consensus price target of $271.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.21%. Given PTC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than SAP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAP beats PTC on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

