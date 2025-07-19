St. Louis Trust Co Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.4%

SBAC opened at $233.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.32.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.