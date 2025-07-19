St. Louis Trust Co Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2025

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.4%

SBAC opened at $233.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.32.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

