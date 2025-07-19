St. Louis Trust Co Buys New Position in Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,672,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 293,230 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 322,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.27. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valens Semiconductor
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.