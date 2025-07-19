St. Louis Trust Co Buys New Position in Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,672,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 293,230 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 322,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.27. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

