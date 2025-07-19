St. Louis Trust Co Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.