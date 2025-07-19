St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 2,319 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,375,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $111,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

