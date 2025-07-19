Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 114,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $333,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.88 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.