First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) is Csenge Advisory Group’s 9th Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF makes up 1.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 2.80% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $34,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,048.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

