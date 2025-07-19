Csenge Advisory Group Takes $6.75 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

