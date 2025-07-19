Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,251,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,767,000 after purchasing an additional 753,880 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

