Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – July 18th

Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, and Sarepta Therapeutics are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market medicinal drugs and therapies. Their market value is driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles and healthcare policy changes. Investors often view these stocks as opportunities to capitalize on biomedical innovation, though they can be volatile due to scientific and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $772.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,531. The firm has a market cap of $732.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $766.32 and a 200 day moving average of $799.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Shares of ABT traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,545,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,067. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,640,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,290. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $150.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.45.

