Robotics Stocks To Follow Now – July 16th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, TechnipFMC, Serve Robotics, Ouster, Zebra Technologies, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies. By investing in these stocks, individuals gain exposure to the growth potential of automation across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and consumer products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 123,969,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,515,031. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $172.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,292. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $159.68.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,678. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $665.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.13. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

NYSE OUST traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 2,797,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.75. Ouster has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.21. 126,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.96 and its 200-day moving average is $308.44.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Shares of PRCT stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 631,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,307. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

