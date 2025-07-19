Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – July 18th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Oracle, Rocket Lab, and Synopsys are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories that a production company holds at various stages of the manufacturing process, including raw materials, work-in-progress, and finished goods. By maintaining these stocks, a manufacturer can smooth out production schedules, meet customer demand on time, and optimize supply-chain operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $240.68. 10,394,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,153,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average is $193.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $248.28.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $108.18. 16,837,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,791,277. The stock has a market cap of $466.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.73. 5,156,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.39. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The stock has a market cap of $690.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.56. 21,455,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,755,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Rocket Lab has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

SNPS traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.21. 1,551,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.28. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $600.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

