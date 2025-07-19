Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – July 18th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, and Kraft Heinz are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, or manage lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. They provide investors with exposure to the hospitality sector’s performance, which is driven by metrics like occupancy rates, average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR). Because hotel revenues are sensitive to travel demand, economic cycles, and seasonal trends, these stocks can be more volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $32.86 on Friday, reaching $5,716.80. 57,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,489.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,016.25.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.43. 1,121,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,341. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.76. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.46.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. 9,238,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,612,501. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

