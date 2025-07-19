Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after acquiring an additional 437,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,032,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,639,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,448,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 17.2%

VSGX stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.