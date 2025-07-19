Financial Stocks To Follow Now – July 18th

Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, and Sharplink Gaming are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core businesses involve financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerage houses and investment banks. Their performance reflects the profitability of lending, underwriting, trading and advisory activities, making them especially sensitive to interest-rate moves, credit conditions and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,316,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,329,641. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18,563.30.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $13.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.51. 15,032,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,022,997. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.85. 41,884,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,795,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $256.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Sharplink Gaming stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 41,553,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12.

